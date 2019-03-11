FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unseasonably warm, isolated showers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A dense fog advisory in effect for a portion of southeast Louisiana. Though not widespread, allow yourself a little extra drive time.
We’re tracking a few spotty showers this morning on First Alert Doppler radar.
Otherwise, isolated rain later this afternoon.
We’ll get up to the lower 80s, making today an unseasonably warm March afternoon.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and a mild low of 61 degrees.
More clouds and a high of 79 degrees is expected for Tuesday.
