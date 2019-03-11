FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool morning, cloudy conditions expected Tuesday

Just about everybody in the WAFB area gets rain Thursday, with rains possibly extending into the pre-dawn hours Friday before coming to an end. At this point, we’re not overly concerned about a severe weather threat, although we can’t rule out thunderstorms with Thursday’s cold front. While the Thursday front may not be overly energetic from a severe weather standpoint, temperatures will get much cooler on the backside of the front for Friday and the weekend.