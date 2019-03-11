FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool morning, cloudy conditions expected Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Monday stayed drier than expected across the region and we doubt anyone is complaining! In fact, there were some breaks in the clouds that allowed many WAFB neighborhoods to enjoy a little afternoon sunshine. The Storm Team is expecting a mainly dry Monday evening and overnight as well.
Plan for a comfortably cool Tuesday morning daybreak around 60° for the Red Stick, with a steady warm up through the day that takes the region into the upper 70s for the afternoon. South Louisiana will still be dealing with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for much of Tuesday, but once again, the vast majority of us will stay dry through the day.
Plan for isolated to scattered showers Wednesday, with a high around 80° for the capital region as we await a cold front Thursday.
Just about everybody in the WAFB area gets rain Thursday, with rains possibly extending into the pre-dawn hours Friday before coming to an end. At this point, we’re not overly concerned about a severe weather threat, although we can’t rule out thunderstorms with Thursday’s cold front. While the Thursday front may not be overly energetic from a severe weather standpoint, temperatures will get much cooler on the backside of the front for Friday and the weekend.
The current First Alert Forecast has clearing skies Friday with highs only getting into the mid 60s Friday afternoon. The weekend forecast calls for afternoon temperatures only reaching the low to mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday, with morning starts in the 40s both days around the metro area.
Temperatures will slow rebound next week, returning to the 70s by Tuesday. Yet the best news with the First Alert Extended Outlook may well be that the forecast keeps the region dry, not just for the St. Patty’s weekend, but for most or all of next week as well!
