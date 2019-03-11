5 cars, 5 winners kicks off at new OLOL Children’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The ninth annual 5 cars, 5 winners drawing kicked off Monday morning at the new freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
Winners will receive one of either a Lexus RC Coupe, Lexus GS Sedan, Lexus UX Crossover, Lexus NX SUV, or a Lexus RX SUV.
All proceeds from the drawing will go towards the Children’s Hospital. For more information, call 855-295-KIDS (5437).
Tickets are $50 each and went on sale to the public Monday, March 11.
The drawing will be held live on WAFB on May 16.
Tickets can be purchased online or at one of the following locations:
- Price Leblanc Toyota
- Price Leblanc Lexus
- Price Leblanc Nissan
- Our Lady of the Lake Foundation
- Above & Beyond Gift Shop (located in OLOL Regional Medical Center)
