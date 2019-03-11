‘Bureaucracy at its worst’: Rep. Graves issues statement on status of lawsuit against HUD

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - Congressman Garret Graves has issued a statement about the ongoing federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as it relates to the payment of duplication of benefits claims for victims of the August 2016 flooding.
The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgement to force the federal government to comply with a law President Donald Trump signed on Oct. 5, 2018 that would fix the duplication of benefits issue.
“The word ‘frustrating’ hardly conveys what our flood victims have had to endure, and this suit complements our ongoing efforts to get flood victims their money. We have been working with the attorneys and plaintiffs of this case while continuing to push the issue on our end through meetings and weekly calls with HUD and other administration officials. The bureaucrats at HUD are going to be held accountable for not doing their job,” Graves said.
The bill aims to eliminate the duplication of benefits issue, something Graves calls a “flawed policy” that says a loan and a grant are duplicative, preventing many flood survivors from having access to Restore Louisiana grants. Graves says “the law is fixed, and the $250 million we appropriated for duplication of benefits flood victims has been sitting there for two years.”
“This is nothing more than bureaucracy at its worst, continuing to inflict additional harm to flood victims. And while the HUD bureaucracy has unlawfully dragged this out, homes have been foreclosed upon, people are struggling with medical bills, and other financial strains have further compounded the impact of this disaster," said Graves.
Graves says the law gave HUD 45 days to issue guidance on how to distribute the money, which would’ve been the third week of November of 2018. As of March 2019, still no guidance has been issued.
“We haven’t asked for a flight to Mars here; we’re simply asking them to follow the law,” Graves said.
