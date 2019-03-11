BRG brings music therapy to babies in NICU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) is now bringing music therapy to its smallest patients as part of an expansion of its Arts in Medicine program. Beginning in March, babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will be exposed to calming, rhythmic music designed to help them heal.
BRG says studies show that playing this sort of music in NICUs provides many benefits, including a stabilized heart rate, as well as improved breathing, feeding, weight gain, and sleep. BRG’s music therapy program will use voices and specialized instruments to create sounds that mimic the womb in order to comfort and stimulate babies as they grow.
“Music therapy decreases stress and helps both parents and babies bond, which could mean a shorter hospital stay for their baby,” said Erika Moss, RN, director of women’s services at BRG.
The Arts in Medicine program launched in 2012 and brings creative activities to the hospital in order to benefit patients. The program includes activities such as painting to reduce stress, playing harmonica to improve respiratory capability, and singing or playing instruments to decrease anxiety and pain perception.
“Research shows again and again the benefits of the arts on physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health. No matter your age, music and art can help you heal,” said Kim Henderson, supervisor of the Arts in Medicine program.
