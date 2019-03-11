Ascension Parish to hold public meetings on proposed changes to flood maps

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Parish’s Department of Planning and Development has announced FEMA has issued a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) to properties in the Bayou Conway and New River Canal basins.
The revisions will result in changes to the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) and base flood elevations to certain properties in the area. New flood maps will go into effect May 15. These new maps show the potential for flooding and are the basis for establishing building requirements and flood insurance rates.
The new flood maps will change the designation of more than 1,200 addresses from Zone AE to Zone X, but about 340 parcels of land will be changed from Zone X to Zone AE, which is considered to be a flood zone.
The parish says in most cases, properties were upgraded from AE to X zones, however, there were some properties that were changed from non-flood zones to flood zones.
Anyone whose property was negatively impacted by these map changes, for example, a property changed from Zone X to Zone AE, can now buy flood insurance at the non-flood rate. Once the changes go into effect, that opportunity will end.
To further explain these changes and what property owners can do, the parish is hosting a public information session on Thursday, Mar. 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, located at 615 E Worthey St. in Gonzales.
