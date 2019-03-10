Southern women’s basketball wins back-to-back regular season SWAC titles

By Josh Auzenne | March 10, 2019 at 12:56 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 12:56 AM

HOUSTON, TX (WAFB) - The Southern University women’s basketball team has won consecutive regular season SWAC titles after beating Texas Southern, 60-49, Saturday.

Athletic director Roman Banks presented the SWAC regular season trophy to first-year head coach Carlos Funchess.

This is the second time in program history the Lady Jags have won back-to-back SWAC titles.

It is the first time in Southern women’s basketball history that a coach has led the Lady Jaguars to the title in their inaugural season.

The team will host Mississippi Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the SWAC Tournament.

