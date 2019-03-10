Southern basketball stuns Texas Southern, 87-77

HOUSTON, TX - Southern stunned heavily-favored Texas Southern, 87-77, Saturday night in Houston.
The Jags never trailed in the game and jumped out to 8-0 lead early.
Senior Richard Lee led the way with a career-high 30 points, including 9-of-12 on three-pointers. Osa Wilson recorded his first double-double of the season on a career-high 12 points and 12 rebounds.
The Jaguars got points from 10 different players.
The teams will face off again this week.
No. 7 Southern will travel back to Houston to take on No. 2 Texas Southern in the SWAC Tournament Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.