Southern baseball outslugs UAPB for 16-13 win in Game 3

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff wrapped up their series at Lee-Hines Field Saturday afternoon.
The Jags were down 2-0 early until the bats got going. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Malik Blaise dropped one right in front of the left fielder to score William Nelson and Southern only trailed 2-1. Later in the same inning, with two outs, Javeyan Williams singled up the middle. Hampton Hudson touched home and tied the game up at 2-2.
Tyler LaPorte has been swinging the bat well and he did so with two on when he sent a pitch over the outfield wall to put the Jags up 5-2.
The game ended up being an offensive slugfest with Southern coming out with the 16-13 win and a sweep in the series at home.
