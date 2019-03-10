Scotlandville wins 3rd straight Div. I title; Dunham falls in Div. III championship game

LAKE CHARLES, LA (WAFB) - Scotlandville won its third Division I championship in a row, while Dunham failed to repeat, falling to Country Day in the Division III title game.
Scotlandville’s Reece Beekman and backcourt mate, Tai’reon Joseph, put on a show in the Division I title game Saturday in Lake Charles against St. Augustine out of New Orleans.
Beekman was a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range, 9-for-9 from the free throw line, and scored a game-high 28 points.
The man who averages a triple-double got back within seconds to grab a rebound and made a long assist to Joseph, who had 26 points.
St. Aug’s Mitchell Johnson came in with a tough defense, but his guys were overmatched. Even when Joseph missed an open dunk, all the Hornets did was get it to him again for the slam.
Scotlandville blew open a five-point game at halftime to win going away by 20. The final was 73-53.
“We preach 32 minutes; it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon and I’m just proud of these guys," said head coach Carlos Sample. "St. Aug had a great team but I think we just endured till the end.”
The Hornets did not have one senior on the roster and still take the title after losing four-year starter Ja’Vonte Smart and will be favored to do it again next year.
In the Division III championship game, Dunham faced Country Day from Metairie.
Country Day went into halftime leading 20-15.
In the second half, the Cajuns gained a 13-point lead and eventually won the title, 58-48.
