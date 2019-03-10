FIRST ALERT FORECAST: On and off rain Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour tonight as we begin daylight saving time officially at 2 a.m.
We lose an hour of sleep as a cold front pushes into the local area. The front will put on the brakes right over top of South Louisiana resulting in scattered to numerous showers and t-storms off and on through the day Sunday. The best chance for seeing rain appears to be right after sunrise Sunday morning.
The front will stay overhead into Monday keeping scattered to numerous showers in the forecast to start the week. Temperatures won’t see a big change as we stay above normal. The front will eventually fizzle out causing the area to lose the focus mechanism for rain early Tuesday, which means Tuesday will be mainly dry.
Rainfall totals Sunday and Monday will be very manageable around 0.25-0.5″ for most.
A strong storm system and cold front will work into the area beginning Wednesday. Similarly to the front we’ll see Sunday, the Wednesday front will also hit the brakes as it moves overhead. Showers and t-storms will be scattered Wednesday evening, but by Thursday and Friday they will be likely. We’ll keep an eye on severe weather potential, as it is still too early to tell for sure.
It does look like we could see a heavy rain setup leading to 1-3″ rainfall totals late Wednesday through Friday. The front finally gets a push to the east and south by the following weekend allowing for a drying and cooling trend to take place into the start of the following week.
