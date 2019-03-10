FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower chance of rain Sunday with chance of light showers.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The approaching cold front put on the brakes a little further north than we anticipated. That means we have lowered rain chances some today and tomorrow.
We’ll still have to dodge a few light showers today, but most will stay dry. Monday will also see scattered activity during the morning. Also, watch out for areas of fog Monday morning. A few passing showers and fog could make Monday morning’s commute a touch tricky so give yourself some extra time out the door.
Temperatures stay well above normal for morning lows and daytime highs. A very slight cool down is forecast Tuesday as the front finally gets nudged to the south along our coastline. Tuesday will be mainly dry.
The next big storm system looks to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and t-storms will be increasing as the storm system moves overhead. Heavy rain will be a threat, but it is unknown if severe weather will play a role. Models are a bit split on how quickly the system will exit the region. For now we’ll keeping lingering showers in the Friday forecast, but we will also show a cool down to end the week.
Right now St. Patrick’s Day weekend looks dry and cool. A few mornings will be rather chilly to start next week.
