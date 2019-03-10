FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog and rain to start the week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Fog is expected as we start the work/school week. Thick fog should stay closer to the coast, but we still could see some pockets of dense fog locally.
We’ll also be dodging a few scattered showers Monday morning. Morning rains will likely stay north of the interstate corridor. A stalled frontal boundary is expected to drift south through the day keeping a slight mention of rain through the day Monday. Showers and a few t-storms could increase in coverage by the evening commute Monday.
The front drifts south to the coast by Tuesday morning. Tuesday is expected to remain mainly dry and slightly cooler.
Our next storm system approaches Wednesday bringing scattered afternoon and evening showers and t-storms to the forecast.
The storm system and cold front are forecast to move overhead Thursday leading to potentially a fairly wet day. Rainfall totals could exceed 1″ in spots.
Models are mixed as to whether lingering showers will remain with us Friday into Saturday morning. We do think a decent cool down will be occurring heading into the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
The first half of the following work/school week appears dry and cooler than normal.
