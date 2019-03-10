Elderly hit hard by tech support schemes for money, computer hacking

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sounding the alarm on tech support schemes which it says five times as many older adults, around age 60 and older, reported losing money to in 2018.
Officials announced Thursday, March 7 over 260 alleged offenders from around the world were accused of defrauding more than two million elderly Americans in what the Justice Department called its “largest-ever nationwide elder fraud sweep.”
As part of the sweep, the FTC announced a lawsuit against Elite IT Partners, Inc., which it claims bought key words on Google that let them target people searching for how to recover lost passwords.
In many cases, seniors were fraudulently targeted by similar tech support schemes.
The FTC reports it received nearly 143,000 reports about the schemes in 2018.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) previously issued alerts about the scheme impacting Louisiana residents in 2018.
HOW ELITE’S TECH SUPPORT SCAM REPORTEDLY WORKED:
- After Elite bought key words on Google that let them target people searching for how to recover lost passwords, users filled out an online form and gave contact information.
- Elite’s telemarketers would then call and ask to get online access to the user’s computer – supposedly to check for problems.
- Once they were in, the caller would show users fake “evidence” of viruses or other threats that, they said, had to be removed right away.
- Then came the sales pitch
Elite allegedly got people – many of them older adults – to pay hundreds of dollars for unnecessary repairs and maintenance programs, according to the FTC.
HOW SIMILAR TECH SUPPORT SCAMS REPORTEDLY WORK:
- Tech support scams usually start with a phone call or a pop-up warning of a computer problem that gives a number to call. Callers often claim to be affiliated with Microsoft or Apple – they may even spoof caller ID to make it look like one of these companies really is calling. In another twist, scammers get people who actually do need computer help to call them by posting phony customer support numbers for well-known companies online.
- Scammers then convince people to hand over remote access to their computer and then make a big show of “troubleshooting.” They may open system folders or run scans that seem to show evidence of a problem.
- Scammers finally ask for money for supposed repairs and things like bogus service contracts. Credit cards were the top method of payment people said they used, and that’s good news – credit card companies can reverse fraudulent charges. But many others said the scammer convinced them to pay by giving the PIN numbers on the back of gift cards, often iTunes or Google Play cards. For most in this group, the money is simply gone.
In addition to money, the FTC warns in some cases scammers steal sensitive information or install spyware – a form of malware that lets them quietly gather information. People have even been persuaded to log into their bank accounts, often on the pretext of depositing a refund, allowing the scammer to move funds remotely, the FTC said.
TIPS FROM THE BBB TO PREVENT TECH SUPPORT SCAMS:
- Never give control of your computer to a third party unless you know it is the representative of a computer support team you contacted.
- Legitimate tech support companies don’t call out of the blue. A popular way for thieves to get in touch with victims is through cold calls. The callers often claim to be from a tech company. But remember that scammers can spoof official looking phone numbers, so don’t trust your Caller ID.
- Look out for warning screens. Nearly half of tech support scams begin with an alert on the victim’s computer screen. This pop up will have a phone number to call for help. Don’t call them.
- Be wary of sponsored links. When you search online for tech support, look out for sponsored ads at the top of the results list. Many of these links lead to businesses that scam consumers.
- Don’t click on links in unfamiliar emails. Scammers also use email to reach victims. These messages point consumers to scam websites that launch pop-ups with the fake warnings and phone numbers.
TIPS FROM THE FTC TO PREVENT TECH SUPPORT SCAMS:
- If you’re looking for tech support, go to a company you know and trust, or get help from a knowledgeable friend or family member.
- If you search online for help, search on the company name plus “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.”
- If you get a phone call you didn’t expect from someone who says there’s a problem with your computer or anyone who claims to be tech support, hang up.
- Don’t believe your caller ID – it can be easily spoofed.
- Never call a number in a pop-up that warns you of computer problems. Real security warnings will never ask you to call a phone number.
- If you think there’s a problem with your computer, update its security software and run a scan.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU THINK YOU HAVE BEEN SCAMMED
- If you’ve been scammed, change any passwords you shared and scan your computer for malware.
- If you gave your credit card number, tell the credit card company. Check your statement and contact your credit card company to reverse the charges for bogus services.
- If you later get a call about a supposed refund, you can bet that’s part two of the same scam – hang up.
If you spot a tech support scam, tell the FTC by clicking the link here. You can also file a report by using the BBB Scam Tracker or by reporting the scam to law enforcement.
