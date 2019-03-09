Tips to avoid credit and debit card skimmers

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public of helpful tips which can be used to avoid credit and debit card skimmers.
Officials say there are few limits to where card skimmers can pop up. When skimmers do appear, it is often without warning as they blend in and are hard to recognize.
However, there are extra precautions people can take.
When paying at the pumps:
- Choose the gas pump closest to and within sight of cashiers when filling up your vehicle
- If you pay at the pump consider using a credit card instead of a debit card. If you pay with your debit card, use the credit option to not enter your PIN
When using an ATM:
- Use ATMS in well-lit, secure locations
- Avoid stand-alone ATMS in corners of stores or out-of-the-way areas
- Look at the card reader slot and surrounding areas for anything that looks out of place, mismatched, or loose
- Make sure no one is watching you enter your pin, or filming you on a personal digital device
You can also use your smartphone to possibly find a skimming device, according to security experts. Turn on your phone’s Bluetooth and see if you notice suspicious signals near you. It could be coming from a skimmer.
