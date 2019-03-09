No. 9 LSU softball wins weekend series against Texas A&M with shutout in Game 2

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU had another impressive day at the plate in a 7-0 win over Texas A&M to claim the series at Davis Diamond in College Station, TX, Saturday.
Shelbi Sunseri was in the circle the whole game for the Tigers and only gave up three hits. She struck out two batters. It was her fourth shutout of the season. Her record improved to 6-3 on the season.
LSU is now 21-4 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Texas A&M fell to 15-8 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.
Amanda Sanchez hit a two-run homer to center field in the first inning to give the Tigers the 2-0 early lead.
In the third inning, Elyse Thornhill blasted a three-run shot to center field to put the Tigers up 5-0.
The teams will play the final game of the weekend at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.