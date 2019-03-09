No. 9 LSU baseball falls 5-2 to Cal in Game 2

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU took on Cal at 1 p.m. for the second game of the weekend series and the first game of a doubleheader and loss, 5-2.
Cole Henry started on the mound for the Tigers. In four innings, he gave up only two hits. He struck out one batter.
Brock Mathis hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to give LSU the 1-0 lead.
Ma’Khail Hilliard replaced him and struck out two batters in one inning of work.
Things fell apart for the Tigers in the top of the sixth inning. Todd Peterson took the mound. He gave up a double and four singles. Cal was up 5-1 when Trent Vietmeier replaced Peterson.
Peterson took the loss. He is 2-2 on the season.
In the bottom of the sixth, Josh Smith hit a solo home run to make it 5-2, but the Tigers could score no more runs.
Because of the doubleheader, the teams only played seven innings for each game.
LSU dropped to 10-4 and Cal improved to 7-5.
