Man, woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

LETTSWORTH, LA (WAFB) - Two people were killed in a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish early Saturday morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.
At around 12:30 a.m. troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 1 at the Simmesport Bridge. Brandon Wright, 35, and Erica Thomas, 36, of Batchelor died in the crash, LSP said.
Troopers said the crash happened Dannie Dixon, 61, of Batchelor, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 1997 International log truck. At the same time, Wright and his front seat passenger Thomas were traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2014 Mercedes C350. For reasons still under investigation, Dixon crossed the centerline of the roadway in an attempt to make a wide right turn into a gravel driveway. This resulted in the Mercedes striking the rear axle of the log truck. After the initial impact, the Mercedes traveled off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned in a nearby canal.
Troopers said Wright and Thomas were pronounced deceased on scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office. They were both wearing seatbelts.
Dixon was not injured in the crash.
Troopers are determining whether anyone was impaired during the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from Dixon and Wright, and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
