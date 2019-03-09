Man, woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

Troopers said the crash happened Dannie Dixon, 61, of Batchelor, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 1997 International log truck. At the same time, Wright and his front seat passenger Thomas were traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2014 Mercedes C350. For reasons still under investigation, Dixon crossed the centerline of the roadway in an attempt to make a wide right turn into a gravel driveway. This resulted in the Mercedes striking the rear axle of the log truck. After the initial impact, the Mercedes traveled off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned in a nearby canal.