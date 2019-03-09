First ever LIFT conference held for Baton Rouge firefighters

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The first ever Louisiana Instructors and Firefighters Training (LIFT) conference was held Friday, Mar. 8 in Baton Rouge.
Friday morning, the firefighters experienced “hot drill” activities at the St. George Fire training facility. The training was put on by a team of top notch fire educators.
“Everybody is looking at us in a certain light. We need to earn that respect and everything that people assume we are we need to be that. This is all teaching everyone to better help the public, Mr. and Mrs. Smith," said Jeremy Hurst, a captain with the St. George Fire Department.
We’re told this first of its kind of event was put on specifically for career and volunteer firefighters.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.