FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry Saturday with higher chance of rain after dark

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The severe weather threat stays to our north as a cold front is set to approach the area over the weekend. In fact, today will stay mainly dry with increasing shower chances only after dark.
Expect a warm and breezy start to the weekend with afternoon temperatures making it into the low 80s. Temperatures over the weekend will be running about 10 tp15 degrees above normal for early March. The cold front is forecast to push into the area and stall on Sunday.
We won’t see a big change in temperature with this front. Showers and a few t-storms will be most likely during the morning hours Sunday. The afternoon will be dodging scattered activity. Some storms will still be capable of producing gusty winds and lightning, so people with outdoor plans should still monitor radar on our free First Alert Weather App.
Likely rain chances continue as we start the work/school week Monday. The stalled front will lift back north as a warm front being the focus for rain chances Monday. Rainfall amounts Sunday and Monday will likely total around 0.5″. Tuesday will lack a focusing mechanism for showers and t-storms. Therefore the forecast for Tuesday is mainly dry.
Another storm system approaches Wednesday and slowly pushes through Thursday, Friday, and into early Saturday. Rain chances will be on the increase during the mid to end week time frame.
Some periods of heavy rain will be possible during this time. Rainfall totals of one to two inches are not out of the question Wednesday through Saturday. By St. Patrick’s Day the forecast is expected to return to dry and cool weather. Temperatures will be below normal to start the following week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.