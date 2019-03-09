Body found in Amite River

EAST FELICIANA, LA (WAFB) - Officials with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office (EFPSO) said Saturday, March 9 they are investigating after a body was found in the Amite River around noon.
East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeffery Travis said his office received a call that fishermen had discovered the body in the Amite River.
According to Travis, investigators are also communicating with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), in addition to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) in the event investigators learn the case falls outside of EFPSO’s jurisdiction since the body was found near the East Baton Rouge-East Feliciana parish line.
“We don’t know how long the body has been in the water at this time which makes it difficult of us to say more. It remains under investigation at this time and we are working as fast as we can to get to the bottom of this,” said Travis.
The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. No race or gender was provided by investigators.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
