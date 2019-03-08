Woman pleads guilty in 2012 murder case of 8-year-old son

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lavaughn Riley, who was charged in connection to the death 8-year-old Xzayvion Riley, plead guilty Thursday morning.
According to court records submitted at 9:03 a.m. Thursday, Riley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit manslaughter.
The court sentenced Riley to 20 years in prison. However, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore, the six and a half years she’s already served in custody will go toward her prison sentence.
Riley and her husband, Michael Robertson, were charged in the killing of the 8-year-old. Robertson, 52, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and cruelty to a juvenile in the death of his son in December 2018. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Xzayvion Riley was killed on June 12, 2012.
