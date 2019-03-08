Tony Benford named LSU basketball interim head coach

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When LSU announced the suspension of head basketball coach Will Wade, it also stated assistant coach Tony Benford would be the interim head coach.
RELATED STORIES:
According to LSU, Benford was Wade’s first hire after he was tapped to lead the Tigers moving forward. Prior to joining LSU, Benford had been the head coach at North Texas, which is in Conference USA, for five years. He actually replaced former LSU head coach Johnny Jones when Jones became the coach for the Tigers.
He also served as an assistant coach and later associate head coach at Marquette (2008-12). Other stops were as an assistant at New Mexico (1992-98), Arizona State (1998-06), and Nebraska (2006-08).
Benford, 54, is from Hobbs, NM, and graduated from Texas Tech in 1992.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.