Prescriptions to Geaux to open second pharmacy in April

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A local pharmacist is preparing to open their second Red Stick location in the coming weeks.
TJ Woodard, owner of Prescriptions to Geaux, said the pharmacy will likely be ready to customers by April. The new location will be at 6251 Perkins Road, which was formerly Fleet Feet Sports.
In 2013, Prescriptions to Geaux opened its first location in downtown Baton Rouge, offering bicycle delivery to downtown residents and businesses. The pharmacy was one of several key businesses that city leaders hope will encourage more residential development.
In addition to refilling prescriptions and delivery services, the pharmacy also offers a wellness program.
