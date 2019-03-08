OLOLCH presents 4th Annual Amazing Half Marathon

Information provided by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital
Join nearly 2,000 runners and walkers from across the country as they gather in downtown Baton Rouge Saturday, March 9, for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital fourth annual Amazing Half Marathon.
This year, all activities will take place on one day, beginning with the Amazing Half Marathon and 5K races kicking off at 7 a.m., and the Amazing Kids Mini Marathon – half mile and one-mile fun runs for kids, as well as a new 1-mile fun Run/Walk kicking off shortly after.
“This year, we’re offering a 1-mile course for any individual who wants to participate, running or walking, but may not be able to complete a full 5K as a way to help you take those first steps to getting more active,” said Shaun Kemmerly, MD, chief medical officer of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “Each year, it’s exciting to see the number of individuals and families who come out to participate in this great event and celebrate their health, together.”
Registration fees and courses for the different race categories can be found on the Amazing Half Marathon website. For more information on the Amazing Half Marathon weekend or to register, visit www.amazinghalf.com.