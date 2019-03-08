No Glass Slippers hosts 7th Annual Prom Giveaway Dress Drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Now that Mardi Gras is over, there’s a place to donate those ball gowns.
A local non-profit called No Glass Slippers is collecting new and gently used dresses for girls in the community who can’t afford prom dresses.
“When they come in and they try on a dress and they find the one that they want, you just see their faces light up," said No Glass Slippers Director and co-founder LeJeanne Harris. "It is worth all of the work we put into it. To have a mother come to you and you can see the tears in her eyes and she’s thanking you for providing her child with that dress. It’s just amazing.”
The prom dress collective drive is happening until March 15th.
The group is looking for all types of prom dresses especially in plus sizes.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- No Glass Slippers Office, 1520 Thomas Delpit Drive, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Appletree Storage, 10560 Perkins Road, directly behind the Sonic, 9am- 5pm (Monday-Friday) and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday
- Rich Connections Boutique, 243 N. Acadian Thruway Unit 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Monday-Saturday)
- Americana YMCA ,4200 Liberty Way, Zachary
- A.C. LEWIS YMCA, 350 South Foster Dr
- Baranco Clark YMCA, 1735 Thomas Delpit Dr
- C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy
- Charles W. Lamar Jr.YMCA, 521 Third Street
- Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis
- ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd.
- Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Drive
- Southside YMCA, 8482 Perkins Road
The organization also needs volunteers. Those interested are asked to call Harris at 202-4542.
No Glass Slippers was accepted into the Community Rewards Program sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co. The group could win $30,000 if it gets the most votes from the community.
Voting goes through March 29. To vote for No Glass Clippers, CLICK HERE.
Donations can also be given to the group through Amazon Smile charities.
The dress giveaway is happening on March 24.
