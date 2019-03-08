Mayor Broome sends letter to governor asking for delay in St. George vote

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is asking Governor John Bel Edwards for a delay in the vote on the incorporation of the City of St. George.
The proposal for the city, which was recently approved by EBR Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn, is heading to the governor’s desk so he can approve the vote, which will either be on the ballot in May or October.
On Thursday, Mar. 7, Mayor Broome sent a letter to Edwards, expressing her concern that placing the issue on the ballot in May might be too early.
“It is my position that May 2019 does not provide adequate time for the incorporation organizers to plan for numerous public meetings in order to provide the needed details and answers to citizens. Incorporation has direct effects on our ability to be a resilient and regionally competitive parish, and a full-throated and public dialogue on all merits around this proposal is necessary in our parish,” Broome said.
Read the full letter here.
“It is my understanding from news reports that the petition organizers are seeking a May 2019 ballot for voters inside the proposed incorporation limits to vote on this matter. I write to express my sincere concern for what I believe is a prioritization by the petition organizers of speed over quality and transparency,” Broome said in the letter.
