Mary Bird Perkins researching patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Right now, over 40 clinical trials for several types of cancers are available at the cancer center. Knox says currently, they’re researching patients in stage 4 pancreatic cancer. However, once a patients reaches stage 4 of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, for the vast majority, it’s beyond the possibility of being cured. Doctors say at that point, it’s about slowing down the disease, making the patient’s life better, and if you’re part of research, improving treatments.