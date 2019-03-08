Mary Bird Perkins researching patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - In 2019, more than 55,000 cases of pancreatic adenocarcinoma will be discovered. That’s according to Dr. Vince Cataldo, board certified medical oncologist and hematologist at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Getting a cancer diagnosis of any kind is a lot to deal with, but finding out something has been aggressively growing is a hard pill to swallow.
“Pancreatic cancer has long been considered one of the most dreaded cancer diagnoses to be given,” Dr. Cataldo said.
Unfortunately, tumors that stay in the pancreas are harder to detect. It’s when the tumors spread to other organs that symptoms start to appear. Dr. Cataldo says symptoms don’t normally appear until the disease has advanced in the region of the pancreas.
There are multiple forms of pancreatic cancer, but pancreatic adenocarcinoma is the most common.
“The vast majority of patients who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer are diagnosed at an incurable stage of the disease,” Cataldo said.
Patients might start to experience changes in bowel habits or digestion. Cataldo says if someone develops jaundice could be an early symptom.
“That would be a potentially, an early sign of the disease, but usually even that can mean the patient has advanced disease by the time jaundice occurs," Cataldo said.
Typically, but not always, this happens during stage 4 of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, when the growth is in its most aggressive state. That calls for an aggressive attack of chemotherapy, Cataldo says.
For the last 25 years at Mary Bird Perkins- Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, each patient diagnosed is screened for a clinical trial at the hospital in Baton Rouge.
“The last decade of research in pancreatic adenocarcinoma has been to try to find more successful versions of chemotherapy that are better,” Dr. Cataldo said.
Cyndi Knox, director of clinical research at the hospital, says the research is an effort to “offer opportunities for patients that they may not have otherwise.”
Not everyone is picked for research; they’re randomly selected and doctor-approved. Knox explains the trials are developed based on a registry. The registry gives a count of the different types of cancers doctors sees on a regular basis. That count determines which cancers will be featured in a trial.
Dr. Cataldo says they’re always looking for clinical trial options for patients that have been untreated with the disease “as well as those that have already progressed through the more standard chemotherapy regimens that are offered today.”
Knox says they open studies according to the patient population. Patients either go through standard care or if they’re randomly chosen, go into a clinical trial with enhanced treatment or extra medication. Patients are followed for years to find out if the treatment affected cancer at all.
“They want to make sure if a new treatment is going to be approved, is it really effective," Knox said.
Right now, over 40 clinical trials for several types of cancers are available at the cancer center. Knox says currently, they’re researching patients in stage 4 pancreatic cancer. However, once a patients reaches stage 4 of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, for the vast majority, it’s beyond the possibility of being cured. Doctors say at that point, it’s about slowing down the disease, making the patient’s life better, and if you’re part of research, improving treatments.
Dr. Cataldo says the only potential curable stages of pancreatic adenocarcinoma are the small portion of patients who are found with a disease confined to the pancreas itself.
Each year, approximately 725 pancreatic cancers are diagnosed in Louisiana.
