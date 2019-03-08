LSU gymnastics 2019 schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Below is the schedule and results for LSU gymnastics 2019 season.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (CT)
|Results
|12/10/2019
|Gymnastics 101
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|6:30 p.m.
|1/4/2019
|Cal
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|7:10 p.m.
|W, 196.775-195.650
|1/11/2019
|Auburn *
|Auburn, Ala. (Auburn Arena)
|7:30 p.m.
|L, 196.700-196.275
|1/18/2019
|Florida *
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|7:40 p.m.
|L, 197.475-197.425
|1/25/2019
|Alabama *
|Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)
|8:00 p.m.
|W, 197.450-196.850
|2/1/2019
|NC State
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|7:10 p.m.
|W, 197.150-195.375
|2/8/2019
|Kentucky *
|Lexington, Ky. (Memorial Coliseum)
|7:30 p.m.
|L, 197.150-196.025
|2/15/2019
|GymQuarters Invitational
|St. Charles, Mo. (The Family Arena)
|6:30 p.m.
|197.250-
|2/17/2019
|Missouri *
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|2:10 p.m.
|W, 197.650-195.475
|2/22/2019
|Arkansas *
|Fayetteville, Ark. (Barnhill Arena)
|7:30 p.m.
|W, 197.125-196.375
|3/1/2019
|Georgia *
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|7:40 p.m.
|W, 197.900-196.325
|3/8/2019
|Oregon St.
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|7:10 p.m.
|3/15/2019
|Arizona
|Tucson, Ariz. (McKale Center)
|8:00 p.m.
|3/23/2019
|SEC Championships
|New Orleans, La. (Smoothie King Center)
|TBA
|NCAA Championships
|4/4/2019
|NCAA Regional 1st Round (if nec.)
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|3:00 p.m.
|4/5/2019
|NCAA Regional 2nd Round (Session I)
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|2:00 p.m.
|4/5/2019
|NCAA Regional 2nd Round (Session II)
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|7:00 p.m.
|4/6/2019
|NCAA Regional Final
|Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center)
|7:00 p.m.
|4/19/2019
|NCAA Semifinals
|Fort Worth, Texas (Ft. Worth Convention Center)
|TBA
|4/20/2019
|NCAA Championship
|Fort Worth, Texas (Ft. Worth Convention Center)
|6:00 p.m.
SOURCE: LSUSports.net