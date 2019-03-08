How to avoid losing an hour of sleep for Daylight Savings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Unless you live in Arizona or Hawaii, people in the United States will lose a precious hour of sleep this Sunday for Daylight Savings.
If you normally sleep seven to nine hours of sleep, then the time switch will only be a minor convenience, according to the Ochsner Medical Center. However, those who sleep less than seven hours might take a hit in their sleep schedule for that week. Lack of sleep can affect the body’s immune system and its ability to fight off diseases. It’s also a factor in increased weight gain.
But if you prepare, you’ll likely get a better night’s rest. Ochsner primary care physician Jeanenne Brignac, M.D. and dietitian Molly Kimball provide several ways to prepare your body to “spring forward.”
- Plan ahead. Starting the week leading up to March 11, try to go to bed earlier each night or try waking up a earlier each day. This will minimize the amount of time “lost” and make the change less drastic because you have prepared your body.
- Don’t think you can “make up” sleep. Sleeping-in the day before or taking a nap the day of won’t help your body adjust. It’s a good idea to go to bed and wake up on the same schedule every day, including weekends. Having a schedule, and sticking to it, is the best way to feel rested.
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and nicotine. While alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, it causes poor sleep quality and can make symptoms of sleep apnea worse. Stimulants, like caffeine and nicotine, can make going to sleep difficult, as they stop your body from making sleep inducing chemicals.
- Have a sleep-friendly environment. The correct bedroom environment will trigger your body for sleep. It should be dark, cool and quiet. Electronic devices such as televisions and tablets stimulate your brain and make it difficult to fall asleep.
- Don’t eat big meals late. Your body needs to work to digest a big meal. Your body functions slow down when you sleep, but that won’t happen if the brain and body are more focused on the digestive process. There are some great foods that you can consume before bed that will help your sleep.
- Eat foods that’ll help you sleep better. Kimball recommended these foods to add in your bedtime routine: Passionflower tea, cottage cheese and berries (or kiwi), and spinach. Passionflower tea has a long history of use as both a sedative as well as an anti-anxiety remedy. Drinking a cup of it an hour before going to bed can help you fall asleep faster. Cottage cheese with fruit, which is a carbohydrate/protein combo, can boost serotonin. Spinach is a top source of magnesium, potassium and calcium, and will help your body relax. It’s also rich in potassium which, along with magnesium, promotes muscle relaxation, and calcium, which helps the body produce melatonin.
