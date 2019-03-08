Gov. says office has not received City of St. George petition, not ready to make election call

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A change of procedure might keep the proposed City of St. George off the ballot for the next election cycle if it doesn’t get sorted by Monday.
Christina Stephens, the governor’s deputy chief of staff for communications, said the governor will make the call once he determines that the legal requirements for the election have been met. As of Friday, the office has received a one-page certification on Mar. 1. Stephens said the office immediately requested a meeting with the registrar.
In previous similar elections, the Attorney General’s Office issues opinions so the governor can determine the election call. The Attorney General’s Office, however, told the office it will no longer be doing that.
The office now needs a copy of the petition that proposes incorporating the City of St. George, according to Stephens.
The office met with the registrar and the Attorney General’s Office in order to get a copy of the 5,000-page petition. As of Mar. 8, the office hasn’t received the petition after the registrar told the office the document needed to first be redacted, according to Stephens.
If the governor doesn’t call the election by Mar. 11, it won’t be on the May ballot.
The next election in October would be a higher turnout, with more Democrats who will likely vote against the incorporation.
The petition was first filed Oct. 15, 2018, and recently moved forward after at least 25 percent living in the St. George area signed the petition.
In light of the petition’s movement, Baton Rouge Sharon Weston Broome released an official statement Thursday, asking Edwards for a delay in the vote.
