FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat for weekend nearly gone

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Even with the clouds, we still managed to make it into the mid and upper 70s across the WAFB region Friday afternoon. Those clouds will stay with us through the evening, overnight, and into Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild in the 60s through the night and into Saturday morning.
It’s a mostly cloudy Saturday on the way, but most WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry through the day. Set Saturday afternoon rain chances at 20 percent or less. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 70s to near 80° for metro Baton Rouge as the area remains on the Gulf side of a meandering front over the state.
At this stage, we are taking the severe weather threat out of the equation for the weekend, but Sunday still looks to be a wet day for most WAFB neighborhoods. Rain totals are expected to run less than 0.5″ for just about the entire WAFB region even though most neighborhoods will get wet. Look for a high Sunday in the upper 70s to near 80° once again.
Rain is likely for Monday too, but it will be a little cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s. The First Alert forecast for Tuesday is mostly dry under fair to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.
The First Alert extended outlook has scattered rains Wednesday with rain likely Thursday into Friday as our next front works its way into the lower Mississippi Valley. Even so, highs for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will likely be in the 70s.
Makes plans for a dry Saturday and Sunday (Mar. 16 and 17), but it comes with highs only climbing into the low 60s for the weekend.
