FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy Friday with chance of spotty showers

Overnight will be cloudy with a low only dropping into the mid 60°s. Tomorrow, we’ll have a sun/cloud mix, breezy southerly winds and a 30 percent coverage of showers. This might bring an isolated thunderstorm. Afternoon temperature will approach 80 degrees! Overnight Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a small portion of SE LA and all of SW MS under a low-end risk for severe weather; locally, a 70 percent coverage of rain/storms, a high of 79 degrees.