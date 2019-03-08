FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy Friday with chance of spotty showers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our official overnight low temperature only dropped eight degrees from the daytime high yesterday of 63 degrees. So, mid to upper 50s is how we started off our Friday!
And remember, it was just earlier this week when temperatures were literally freezing for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. Our “now mild” March weather looks to continue through the weekend and into the middle part of next week.
In the meantime, we’re expecting very little activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar today with generally cloudy skies and only a few spotty/isolated showers. Friday’s high is 75 degrees.
Overnight will be cloudy with a low only dropping into the mid 60°s. Tomorrow, we’ll have a sun/cloud mix, breezy southerly winds and a 30 percent coverage of showers. This might bring an isolated thunderstorm. Afternoon temperature will approach 80 degrees! Overnight Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a small portion of SE LA and all of SW MS under a low-end risk for severe weather; locally, a 70 percent coverage of rain/storms, a high of 79 degrees.
