Fans, students react to news of Will Wade suspension

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Many fans and students are reacting to the news of the suspension of LSU’s head basketball coach, Will Wade.
A small group of students gathered in front of the LSU ticket office Friday afternoon holding signs with phrases such as “Free Will Wade” and “I Will Wade for you” among others.
Wade was suspended indefinitely Friday, Mar. 8 after the FBI recorded a conversation between Wade and “recruiting middleman” Christian Dawkins, according to report by Yahoo.com released Thursday.
The report stated on the call, Wade was frustrated with Dawkins because a recruit had yet to accept an “offer”:
“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”
Dawkins has been on several FBI wiretaps between the spring and summer of 2017.
