Child wounded by gun in home, mother arrested

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A child is recovering from a gunshot wound and his mother is behind bars.
The 2-year-old child was taken to a hospital on Monday, March 4, according to a press release sent out by the St. Martinville Sheriff’s Office. The child had a single gunshot wound to his arm.
“If you have firearms in your residence, we remind you to please make sure that they are secured, preferably in a locked case, so that children cannot gain access to them,” states the press release.
The child was treated and released from the hospital the following day.
“Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were notified and initiated an investigation into the incident,” officials said.
Deputies interviewed the child’s mother, Chelsey Paige Wiltz, 22. They say she gave “misleading information as to how the shooting occurred."
“However, upon further investigation, it was determined that the child gained access to an unsecured firearm at a residence in the 1000 block of Promise Land Drive, St. Martinville, LA., and the gun subsequently discharged striking him in the arm."
Investigators claim they located drugs inside the home.
After several days of investigating, deputies arrested Wiltz and charged her with illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrument (felony), obstruction of justice (felony), and prohibited acts; schedule I (MDMA - felony).
Wiltz was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.
