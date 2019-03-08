‘Captain’ Willie, who rescued dozens during 2016 flood, dies at age 67

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man known for his sefless acts of compassion during the 2016 flood has died Saturday afternoon.
“Captain Willie” Matthews, Jr. passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on his way home from Bible study, according to a Facebook post by Baton Rouge Council on Aging CEO Tasha Clark-Amar. He was 67.
Matthews was sent to an ICU unit at Ochsner Medical Center on Friday following the attack. He was in a coma, before he later died Saturday at around 1 p.m., according Clark-Amar.
In a Facebook post, Clark-Amar wrote she had just the hospital and a “beautiful angel on Earth earned his heavenly wings.” Captain Willie regularly attended events and served on the senior advisory council at BRCOA.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Captain Willie’s home flooded in August of 2016, but that didn’t stop him from rescuing others in his boat. He recounted his tale to WAFB’s Johnny Ahysen in September of 2016, when he was awarded our Hand it On gift.
“Do you believe in angels on earth?” Ahysen wrote. “I certainly do; I met one today. His name is ‘Captain’ Willie Matthews, Jr.”
When Matthews was honored in the nationally televised Louisiana Rising Flood Relief Concert, he said, "I hope the special reminds this city of how we were not rich or poor or black or white or young or old. We were all either wet or dry. And the dry people helped the wet people. That was it.”
