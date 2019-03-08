APSO: 2 arrested, 2 wanted on drug charges

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two men are wanted and two have been arrested on drug charges in Ascension Parish.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say the Narcotics Unit arrested Trebor Hampton, 22, and Justin Bennett, 34, after detectives performed a traffic stop on the vehicle they were driving. The other two occupants fled on foot, APSO officials say.
Detectives are searching for Jarrous Mitchell, 23, and Robert Hampton, 23. They’re both wanted for the following charges:
- Flight from an officer
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Illegal carrying of weapons
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Trebor Hampton and Bennett are both facing the above charges as well and were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set at this time.
Anyone with information on Hampton and Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, those with info must call Crime Stoppers immediately.
