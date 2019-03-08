All classes at Southern University canceled because of power outages

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - All classes have been canceled due to the power outages at Southern University, according to university officials.
Communication Director Janene Tate said facilities crews are assessing the power situation and the power may go off and on during the restoration process.
Tate said for anyone using electric devices on campus to turn them off.
Mayberry Dining Hall is open with limited services during meal times. To-go meals will be available.
