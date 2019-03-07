WANTED: Group accused of posing as pastor in phone scam

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Officials in Ascension Parish are urging people to be aware of a man attempting to scam people out of money by posing as a pastor.
According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, Kelvin Scott, 53, of Baton Rouge, is suspected of calling people pretending to be a pastor, asking for a short-term loan, and then meeting up with the victims to retrieve the money.
Investigators believe another man and a woman are involved in the scam as well.
Scott is described as being 5-foot-11 and between 175-200 pounds. The female suspect is described as a black woman with gold teeth, curly hair, possibly in her forties.
Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 225-621-4636, by texting 847411 to the APSO anonymous tip line, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.