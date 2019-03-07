Tigers host the Bears this weekend at The Box

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU got back to their winning ways Wednesday night against Holy Cross and will next welcome the Cal Bears to Alex Box Stadium for a three game series.
California has a 6-4 overall record this season and are winners of six of their last seven games.
The Bears have a .277 team batting average, along with 17 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs.
Andrew Vaughn has been on a tear at the plate this season and provides the fire power for the Bears offense.
In 10 games, Vaughn has a .529 batting average, with one double, seven home runs and 18 RBI.
Other Bear Hitting Leaders:
Brandon McIlwain: .360 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple and 5 RBI
Cameron Eden: .333 batting average, 1 double and 5 RBI
Max Flower: .317 batting average, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 5 RBI
The Tigers are hitting an even .300 at the plate this year with 25 doubles and 13 home runs.
Tigers Top Hitters:
Josh Smith: .452 batting average, 5 doubles and 7 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .388 batting average, 2 doubles, 4 home runs and 24 RBI
Zach Watson: .348 batting average, 5 doubles and 8 RBI
Daniel Cabrera: .325 batting average, 3 doubles, 4 home runs and 17 RBI
Rankings:
LSU: No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 14 Perfect Game, No. 10 Baseball America, No. 13 D1 Baseball
California: Not ranked
Series Schedule:
- Friday: 7 p.m. on SEC Network+
- Saturday: 3 p.m. on SEC Network+
- Sunday: 12 p.m. on SEC Network+
