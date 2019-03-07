Terrace Ave. exit on schedule, expected to open in summer 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The project that will add a left exit onto Terrace Avenue from I-110 is on schedule and still expected to open in summer of 2019, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The exit will loosen the bottleneck at the base of the bridge by giving drivers an alternative to the oft-criticized Washington Street exit. Right now, southbound drivers must merge across three lanes of traffic to from I-110 to Beauregard Town.
“This is essential,” DOTD spokesman, Rodney Mallett, said. “Right now, it’s a safety hazard and other drivers have to slow down when people cut them off to exit, which adds to the congestion.”
It’s the only stretch of the interstate in the nation where traffic funnels to a single lane.
Workers will pour concrete into the frame of the ramp beginning sometime next month, Mallett said. The frame is visible now and progress is evident.
The cost of the project is about $9 million and became possible when Louisiana received a federal grant for another project that freed up more state money.
“It could be the model for what could happen if we have the funding,” Mallett said.
Because the money was somewhat unexpected, workers likely got an earlier start on the Terrace exit than they would have otherwise, allowing them to miss the window of wet weather that appears to have set other construction projects in Baton Rouge back.
“It’s all about timing," Mallett said. "We got to the point where the concrete and other work was completed by the time the bad weather hit and they were able to do some of the steel tying to prepare for the concrete pour that’s coming up.”
Mallett says one day of rain can cost workers three days of productivity on projects that require drainage work. The Terrace project does not require drainage renovation, which also prevented delays. A wet April could still delay the project while workers are laying concrete, but the temperatures should be more favorable toward concrete setting as winter turns to spring.
The state has reconfigured the lanes near the 10th Street on-ramp, essentially eliminating the shoulder for drivers who are trying to merge from the surface onto the interstate.
Mallett says he’s not aware of any unusual accidents caused by the reconfiguration, adding traffic is moving so slow during peak hours that it’s not a particularly dangerous maneuver even with less room for error.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.