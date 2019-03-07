Student injured in ‘non-violent’ shooting at Grambling State University

Information provided by KNOE.com
GRAMBLING, LA (WAFB) - Update: Authorities say a student has been shot at Grambling State University, KNOE reports.
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened Thursday morning near Mary McLeod Bethune Dorm around 8:48 a.m.
Authorities say the suspect is not a student. The suspect is in custody at this time.
According to Grambling State University News, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
GSU officials are calling the shooting "non-violent," although it's unclear at this time what they mean by that.
Students were notified via text, email, and social media.
The sheriff’s office says they are assisting with the investigation.
