Southern releases spring football schedule

Southern releases spring football schedule
Southern Jaguars (Brian Pellerin)
By Josh Auzenne | March 6, 2019 at 10:29 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 10:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University football team will start its 2019 spring football practices Thursday.

Head coach Dawson Odums will hold a 1 p.m. news conference at A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse to preview spring practice. The first practice will begin at 5 p.m. The Jags will have 14 other spring practices.

SU SPRING FOOTBALL PRACTICES:

March

7 - Helmets

9 - Shells

12 - Full pads

14 - Shells

15 - Shells

19 - Full pads

21 - Shells

22 - Pro Day

23 - Full pads

26 - Full pads

28 - Shells

30 - Spring Game

April

2 - Full pads

4 - Shells

5 - Shells

9 - Full pads

The Jaguars are coming off their first division championship and SWAC Championship appearance since 2014.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.