Southern releases spring football schedule

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University football team will start its 2019 spring football practices Thursday.
Head coach Dawson Odums will hold a 1 p.m. news conference at A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse to preview spring practice. The first practice will begin at 5 p.m. The Jags will have 14 other spring practices.
SU SPRING FOOTBALL PRACTICES:
March
7 - Helmets
9 - Shells
12 - Full pads
14 - Shells
15 - Shells
19 - Full pads
21 - Shells
22 - Pro Day
23 - Full pads
26 - Full pads
28 - Shells
30 - Spring Game
April
2 - Full pads
4 - Shells
5 - Shells
9 - Full pads
The Jaguars are coming off their first division championship and SWAC Championship appearance since 2014.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.