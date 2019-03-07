REPORT: FBI records Will Wade recruiting conversation, ‘offer’ discussed

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU’s magical season continues to have a dark cloud hanging above the program and it is not going away.
The FBI recorded a conversation between LSU head coach Will Wade and ’recruiting middleman’ Christian Dawkins, according to report by Yahoo.com released Thursday.
The report stated on the call, Wade was frustrated with Dawkins because a recruit had yet to accept an ‘offer’:
“I was thinking last night on this Smart thing,” Wade said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m [expletive] tired of dealing with the thing. Like I’m just [expletive] sick of dealing with the [expletive]. Like, this should not be that [expletive] complicated.”
Dawkins has been on several FBI wiretaps between the spring and summer of 2017.
He received a six-month sentence for his part in a pay-to-play scandal.
“Dude,” Wade continued to Dawkins, referring to the third party involved in the recruitment, “I went to him with a [expletive] strong-ass offer about a month ago. [Expletive] strong.
“The problem was, I know why he didn’t take it now, it was [expletive] tilted toward the family a little bit,” Wade continued. “It was tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid. Like it was tilted towards that. Now I know for a fact he didn’t explain everything to the mom. I know now, he didn’t get enough of the piece of the pie in the deal.”
Wade spoke at L’auberge Thursday but had no comment on the latest report.
