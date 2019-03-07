Police still searching for killer after woman’s murder in 2017

Police still searching for killer after woman’s murder in 2017
Denise Williams was killed Oct. 19, 2017 and police are still searching for her killer (Source: BRPD)
By Rachael Thomas | March 6, 2019 at 8:52 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 8:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is still working to solve a murder from 2017.

Denise Williams was killed on Oct. 19, 2017.

Police say that night around 8 p.m., Williams was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of North Foster Drive and Street when a man walked up to the vehicle and fired a single shot into the vehicle, killing Williams.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Those with info can also text CS335 to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be anonymously submitted online here, or on Facebook. Those with information could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.