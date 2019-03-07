Police still searching for killer after woman’s murder in 2017

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is still working to solve a murder from 2017.
Denise Williams was killed on Oct. 19, 2017.
Police say that night around 8 p.m., Williams was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of North Foster Drive and Street when a man walked up to the vehicle and fired a single shot into the vehicle, killing Williams.
Investigators have not identified a suspect or a motive.
Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Those with info can also text CS335 to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be anonymously submitted online here, or on Facebook. Those with information could be eligible for a cash reward.
