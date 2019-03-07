No. 10 LSU stays hot, beats Florida 79-78 in OT in rematch

Hudson, who scored 16 straight points in the second half in his final home game on "Senior Night," looked as if he delivered the winner. His 3-pointer from the elbow rattled around the rim and fell through with 6.2 seconds left, putting the Gators (17-13, 9-8) up 72-70. But that was enough time for Waters to go coast to coast while splitting Florida's half-hearted defense.