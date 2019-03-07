No. 9 Lady Tigers fall to No. 8 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fell to Tennessee in a heartbreaking fashion in the first game of the SEC Tournament by a score 69-66.
The Lady Tigers led by as many as seven points at the close of the first half. However they eventually fell in the final seconds of the game.
Ayana Mitchell finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds as she notched her 16th double-double of the season. Khayla Pointer would go on to lead LSU’s offense with 21 points while Fasutine Aifuwa also scored in double figures with 16 points.
The Lady Tigers fell to 16-13 overall and 7-10 in SEC play. With the win, Tennessee advances to 19-11 and 8-9 conference play.
