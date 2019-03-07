Mississippi River corridor mayors meet in D.C. to discuss how to prepare for future flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - With the Mississippi River already high and significant flooding predicted along the river corridor into spring, 20 mayors from cities along the river met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss infrastructure projects.
Two of the mayors in attendance were St. Gabriel’s Lionel Johnson and New Roads’ Cornell Duke.
"Revitalize and protect and save people premiums on the insurance, but we’re also up here fighting to save lives,” Duke said.
"In my particular community, we have had a regional cooperative effort in helping with building drainage and canal ways that would help with flooding capacity, in particular on the northern Baton Rouge area,” Johnson said.
Johnson asked to increase funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to assist with projects that will allow communities like his rebound quickly from floods.
"We asked for the ability to have pre-disaster mitigation capacities on all levels and we also asked for more of the infrastructure projects that allow us to have some resiliency, so the money isn’t going to waste once we produce our infrastructure projects,” he said.
Specifically, the mayors asked for $7.85 billion in funding for infrastructure. By their estimates, this would create 145,000 jobs and $23.8 billion in economic activity.
"Our main concern was the national flood insurance plan that is a threat to our community back home,” Duke said.
With the ever-looming threat of catastrophic flooding in southeast Louisiana, Duke also made the case for lower insurance rates.
“It’s all infrastructure,” Duke said. “We want to make sure we’re moving our communities forward in terms of getting good rates for our insurance premiums, but we also want to protect the actual life so we can actually go out and enjoy the waterway.”
