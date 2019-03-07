Man charged with rape of LSU student after Mardi Gras parade

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him.
LSU police report Jarrell Rodger, 24, went to a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans with her and two other people.
The victim said he groped her multiple times during the car ride back from New Orleans and after they got into his car in Baton Rouge. Before bringing her to her dorm on LSU’s campus, the victim says Rogers parked the car and forced himself onto her, despite her telling him to stop.
According to the arrest report, the car was locked while this was happening and the victim couldn’t escape. After the attack, Rogers dropped the victim off and left the scene.
Rogers later sent several text messages to the victim harassing her, according to LSU police.
Rogers was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, false imprisonment, and telephone harassment.
