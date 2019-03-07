Man busted in undercover prostitution investigation

According to the report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, on Wednesday, Mar. 6, the officer made contact with a confidential and reliable informant, who said a man, later identified as Charles Ejimofor Chuksorji, 35, had asked her about setting up a “date.” Chuksorji has reportedly asked to come to her hotel room at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Plaza Americana Drive, to have sex.