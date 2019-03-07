Man busted in undercover prostitution investigation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after he was reportedly busted in an undercover prostitution operation.
According to the report from the Baton Rouge Police Department, on Wednesday, Mar. 6, the officer made contact with a confidential and reliable informant, who said a man, later identified as Charles Ejimofor Chuksorji, 35, had asked her about setting up a “date.” Chuksorji has reportedly asked to come to her hotel room at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Plaza Americana Drive, to have sex.
The officer monitored the texts and calls between the informant and Chuksorji, in which he reportedly agreed to pay the informant $200 for an hour of sex. Chuksorji also reportedly agreed to bring marijuana and Xanax for the informant in exchange for a lower rater of $80 rather than the previously agreed upon $200.
Once Chuksorji arrived at the hotel, police stopped him at the door to the hotel room, where he reportedly actively resisted narcotics officers. Once officers managed to handcuff Chuksorji, he reportedly admitted to calling the informant to have sex in exchange for money. Chuksorji denied any knowledge of the marijuana and Xanax.
Police say they did not find any drugs on Chuksorji’s person, but did find $72 in cash. A search of his vehicle yielded a Glock .45 caliber pistol.
Chuksorji was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:
- Prostitution
- Attempted distribution of schedule IV narcotics (alprazolam)
- Attempted distribution of schedule I narcotics (marijuana)
- Possession of a firearm while attempting to distribute narcotics
- Resisting an officer
